2 people injured after plane lands on its roof, briefly closing Northeast Philadelphia Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small plane flipped over Thursday, leaving two people injured and briefly closing the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, officials said. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the airport shortly after 11 a.m.

Chopper 3 found the plane landed on its roof at the airport.

Officials said two people suffered minor injuries. At least one of them was being taken to the hospital.

The airport was closed while the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigate. It has since reopened.