Man shot, killed by police in Northampton Township: Bucks County DA

Digital Brief: Nov. 6, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 6, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 6, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Bucks County on Sunday.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the police shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Elm Avenue in Churchville, Northampton Township.

According to the DA's office, a 40-year-old man was shot by a Northampton Township police officer and later died at an area hospital. The DA's office claims the officer was also injured during the shooting.

The DA's office did not release what led to the shooting.

The names of the man or police officer involved were not released.

The district attorney's office is leading the investigation.

Elm Avenue was closed Sunday night during the investigation but has since reopened, the Northampton Township Police Department posted on Facebook.