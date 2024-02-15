Next-door neighbor charged with fatal stabbing of elderly woman in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 47-year-old man was charged Thursday for stabbing an elderly woman to death on her front porch in North Philadelphia.

Isaiah Rahatt was charged with murder in the death of 83-year-old Dolores Robinson.

In a press conference Thursday, police said Rahatt had issues with neighbors in the past with several calls to the area due to neighbors complaining about him.

He was previously arrested last year on aggravated assault charges.

The investigation into what happened continues with police reviewing surveillance video. What is known so far is that the stabbing happened around 8 p.m. on the 2900 block of North 27th Street.

Officials said Rahatt followed Robinson inside the home where a struggle ensured and it spilled onto the front porch where he stabbed her once in the neck. They also said he shot her with a BB gun in the head and hand.

"We do believe there was an ongoing issue with this individual on the entire block," Ernest Ransom of Philadelphia police said. "From what we are told she seems like a very outstanding individual. Again, she was 83 years old. Apparently in good health. This is definitely tragic."

It's unclear if Robinson called police.

Several people in the community, many of them off camera, could not say a bad word about Ms. Robinson. She lived in that area of North Philly for at least 50 years.

People in the community describe her as kind, caring and pleasant. And for this to happen to her, of all people, is devastating for many of her neighbors.

"All I wanted for you to know is that she was a very sweet person," a woman who knew Ms. Robinson for at least 55 years said. "A very good neighbor. Just like a sister. I couldn't find a better person, I have sisters and brothers, and I couldn't find no better person."

Philadelphia police were on the scene again Thursday.

If anyone knows anything about what happened, they are encouraged to contact police.