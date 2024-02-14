83-year-old woman fatally stabbed on front porch in North Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: Feb. 14, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday night after a stabbing in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to the block of 2900 North 27th Street and said an 83-year-old woman was stabbed once on the left side of her neck on the front porch of a home.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.