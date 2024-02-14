Watch CBS News
83-year-old woman fatally stabbed on front porch in North Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday night after a stabbing in North Philadelphia, police said. 

Police responded to the block of 2900 North 27th Street and said an 83-year-old woman was stabbed once on the left side of her neck on the front porch of a home. 

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 9:43 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

