Woman shot 5 times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old woman was shot five times, including twice in the head, and killed in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 10th Street and Germantown Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was shot twice in the back of the head, once in the neck, once in the back and once in the chest.

The woman was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., authorities said.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, according to police.