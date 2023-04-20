Watch CBS News
Man dead, another hospitalized in North Philadelphia shooting: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and W. Ontario Streets just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said the 25-year-old was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

Another man was shot multiple times in his upper body, according to police. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, authorities said. 

