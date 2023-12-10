2 killed, 2 injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and man were killed in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street just before 4:15 a.m.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was shot once in the back, while a 32-year-old man was struck in the head and back. Both were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

Two other men -- a 36-year-old and a 45-year-old -- were injured during the shooting. They were both shot in their left leg and placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.