SEPTA trains in and out of Center City Philadelphia delayed because of fire

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several SEPTA regional rail lines were temporarily stopped after a fire in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Service has resumed, but passengers can expect 30-minute delays, SEPTA said.

The fire was at 803 West Master Street in North Philadelphia and has been put out, according to the fire department. 

The Philadelphia Fire Department requested that all service through Center City -- from Temple University to Jefferson Station -- be halted because of the fire, according to SEPTA. 

The following lines were affected: Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Newark and West Trenton.

