Suspect wanted in 3 armed robberies near Temple University linked to 4th robbery: police sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police sources confirm to CBS News Philadelphia the person who held up two Temple students at gunpoint on Tuesday morning, as well as a third person, is now believed to be tied to a fourth armed robbery.

Police said the fourth victim reported being robbed at gunpoint at 16th and Mount Vernon around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. 


Police sources say this makes for four armed robberies in a span of 90 minutes.

Two Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint, separately, in the area of 16th and Berks and Montgomery Streets, near campus. Cell phones and wallets were taken.

 All three armed robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.  

Temple University Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin reported the three armed robberies near campus Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt.

Police continue to look for the armed robber.

