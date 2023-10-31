Watch CBS News
Photo of suspect wanted in 3 armed robberies near Temple University released: sources

By Joe Holden, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Law enforcement sources shared photos from one of three armed robberies in Philadelphia near Temple University on Tuesday morning. Two college students were robbed in separate incidents within the university's patrol zone.

Temple University vice president of public safety Jennifer Griffin reported three separate armed robberies near campus Tuesday.

Griffin said a Temple student had a cellphone stolen during an armed robbery in the 1900 block of North 16th Street. The phone was eventually recovered and returned to the student. Another student had their phone and wallet stolen in the 1800 block of North 16th Street, Griffin said.

Both armed robberies are off campus but within the university's patrol zone, according to Griffin.

The third armed robbery did not involve a Temple student, Griffin said. It happened in the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street, which is outside of the university's patrol zone.

All three armed robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

