Service restored after Norristown water main break as freezing temps put strain on Philadelphia region's infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The freezing temperatures put a strain on the Philadelphia region's infrastructure and caused several water main breaks.

Some residents and businesses are still without water as of Monday night.

In Philadelphia's Tacony section, residents said they first noticed water on their streets late Monday morning and well past the evening rush.

"It's just flowing straight down," Carmen, a Tacony resident, said.

Water flooded Princeton Avenue after officials say a leak forced them to shut down an 8-inch water main along the 7000 block of Hegerman Street.

"It's like a river coming down. You see you it from all the way up there, all the way down," said Junior Marquez, who lives in Tacony and still has water.

About 80 properties remain without water.

"I've never seen it like this," Marquez said.

Early Monday morning, a pipe broke in the city's Fairmount neighborhood at 27th and Poplar Streets. Salt trucks needed to treat the roads until the temperature rose later in the afternoon.

Chopper 3 over a pipe burst in Fairmount early Monday morning

Hundreds were also without water in Norristown after a large main burst near Cherry and West Penn Streets. Montgomery County courts were also forced to close, but Pennsylvania American Water was able to make the fix and restore service by 6 p.m. on Monday.

Back in Tacony, PGW crews were on the scene as those in the area were left to wait it out.

Residents also said there is a concern overnight as temperatures dip that some of this water will ice up.

Right now, it's not clear when any repairs will be made and when the water will be cleaned up at the breaks in Fairmount and Tacony.