Large water main break in Norristown prompts some residents to evacuate

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Some residents are evacuating their homes Monday morning after a water main break in Norristown.

Just after 4 a.m., the city's fire department posted on Facebook that a large water main break at Penn and Cherry streets was flooding multiple nearby roads.

Norristown Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell said Pennsylvania American Water is currently working to shut the valves, and once that happens water levels on the roads should start to recede. When the valves are closed, O'Donnell said more crews will arrive with the equipment needed to repair the 16-inch break. Those repairs are expected to last all day Monday.

Fire officials said the following road closures will likely remain in effect throughout most of the day:

Route 202 north at Main Street

Barbadoes Street at West Airy Street

Cherry Street at Main Street

Penn Street at Swedes Street

While a mandatory evacuation is not in place, O'Donnell said water rescue personnel went door-to-door early Monday to tell residents about a warming station at Norristown Fire Department's Fairmount Station on West Main Street.

"They said it's up to us, but it's getting bad," Alma Lawrence told CBS Philadelphia as she voluntarily prepared to leave her house. At the time, Lawrence said there wasn't any flooding in her home.

Another resident named Taynira also said she didn't have any flooding inside her house, but was concerned about her elderly grandmother if they have to turn off the electric.

About 300 properties are without water due to the main break, including two Montgomery County government buildings, and fire officials said as of 6 a.m. they're not sure if or how many properties are flooded.

O'Donnell added that when the water recedes enough, Public Works will start salting the roads to prevent any freezing.