Norristown, Pennsylvania, police chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigns

Norristown Police Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis has resigned after about a year in the role, the municipality of Norristown, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday night.

Bailey-Davis was sworn in as chief on Jan. 2, 2024, according to a news release from the Montgomery County municipality.

Daily operations in the police department will continue during the search for a new chief, the release says.

Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave in late November, according to a statement at the time from the municipality, which did not give a reason for the move.

Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner said in that statement that the decision was "not taken lightly" and that Norristown "remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability while respecting the confidentiality of personnel matters."

The Norristown police chief leads the department's approximately 100 sworn personnel and civilian staff.