Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run in Norristown, Pennsylvania turns himself in, Montgomery County DA say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The driver of a car that police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Norristown last Sunday turned himself in Saturday morning after an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, the Montgomery County district attorney and Norristown Police chief announced.

Jean Carlos Emeraldas Cruz, 26, was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, failure to stop and render aid, and other related charges.

The fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian happened on May 19 and authorities said Brian Clark, 57, was hit by a car driven by Cruz and the car left the scene. Clark was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they found and recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe parked on East Wood Street the following day and the car was covered with a sheet to hide damages to its left front end and windshield. They also mentioned that the Hyundai was registered to a landscaping company and human hair was found within the damaged windshield.

The investigation further revealed that Cruz didn't have a driver's license. Authorities said that he has bail set at $100,000 with a condition that he must surrender his passport if released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m.