Watch CBS News
Crime

Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run in Norristown, Pennsylvania turns himself in, Montgomery County DA say

By Taleisha Newbill, Courtney Cherry

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief
Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief 03:21

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The driver of a car that police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Norristown last Sunday turned himself in Saturday morning after an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, the Montgomery County district attorney and Norristown Police chief announced.

Jean Carlos Emeraldas Cruz, 26, was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, failure to stop and render aid, and other related charges.

The fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian happened on May 19 and authorities said Brian Clark, 57, was hit by a car driven by Cruz and the car left the scene. Clark was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they found and recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe parked on East Wood Street the following day and the car was covered with a sheet to hide damages to its left front end and windshield. They also mentioned that the Hyundai was registered to a landscaping company and human hair was found within the damaged windshield.

The investigation further revealed that Cruz didn't have a driver's license. Authorities said that he has bail set at $100,000 with a condition that he must surrender his passport if released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 6:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.