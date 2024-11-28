Families displaced by Norristown, Pennsylvania, fire stay at shelter on Thanksgiving as community steps up

Dozens displaced by Norristown fire spend Thanksgiving in shelter, neighbors step up to help

Nearly 40 people in Norristown do not have a place to call home for Thanksgiving after theirs were heavily damaged in Wednesday's fire.

Some of the displaced families spent their holiday at a nearby shelter as they continue to recover.

"I came to this door like four times today just looked across the street at all the houses, like wow that really happened," said Bernon Perry, who lives across the street from where the fire happened.

Perry is still in disbelief about the fire on Lafayette Street. He says he is keeping his neighbors in his thoughts and prayers. Perry says the tragic fire puts things into perspective for him on this Thanksgiving day.

"On how fast you can lose it all and tragedy can strike," he said.

Perry was one of the first on the scene. He went door to door to door to make sure everyone could get to safety.

"It was pandemonium. That smoke was coming out of there and then it just turned into flames," he said.

The fire ultimately damaged 10 homes, displacing 39 people. Some of the affected families are staying at a Norristown middle school for the holiday while the American Red Cross works to help them get back on their feet.

Alana Mauger with the American Red Cross says seven families are still staying at the shelter and they will be there for as long as they need.

"We are making sure that people have their immediate needs taken care of, we are providing them with comfort and care, a safe place to sleep, meals, other services that they need."

The Ebenezer Foundation in Norristown is also stepping up to help the families, partnering with local organizations to raise at least $1,000 for each family ahead of Christmas.

Meantime, Perry is feeling grateful no one was injured in the fire, but his heart hurts for his neighbors, knowing their lives will never be the same

"I wouldn't put that on no one," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.