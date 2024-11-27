Watch CBS News
Fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania, damages at least 8 homes, prompts evacuations

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

At least eight homes were damaged and evacuated as crews battle a fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, emergency officials said. 

The fire is burning on the 700 block of Lafayette Street. Crews were called to the scene before 3 p.m.

lns-norristown-rowhome-fire-frame-30959.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the fire and spotted several firefighters on roofs of rowhomes as the blaze continued to burn. 

So far, there's no word on any injuries due to the blaze. 

It's unclear how the fire started. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

