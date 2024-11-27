Fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania, damages at least 8 homes, prompts evacuations

At least eight homes were damaged and evacuated as crews battle a fire in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, emergency officials said.

The fire is burning on the 700 block of Lafayette Street. Crews were called to the scene before 3 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the fire and spotted several firefighters on roofs of rowhomes as the blaze continued to burn.

So far, there's no word on any injuries due to the blaze.

It's unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated.