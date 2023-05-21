"There's no regard for human life": Mother, 7-year-old talk about Logan quadruple shooting

"There's no regard for human life": Mother, 7-year-old talk about Logan quadruple shooting

"There's no regard for human life": Mother, 7-year-old talk about Logan quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A young victim of the city's gun violence is talking about his frightening ordeal. The seven-year-old boy was shot last week in Logan.

"I can put pressure on it," Major Winston said.

Winston is home recovering and now using a walker to get around after he was shot in the leg last week outside his home.

"I heard the gunshots and then I couldn't see the people but I couldn't see the bullets either," Winston said.

He was walking home from this corner store with his older sister after buying water ice.

Police say a 17-year-old was killed in the shooting, two other teens were also shot, and Winston was hit by a stray bullet after 20 shots were fired at 21st and Nedro Avenue.

"Even though it was in his thigh, that could have hit a main artery and he could've been gone," mom Lakeia Winston said.

Hughes: What were you thinking and feeling in that moment?"

Winston: Mad, very mad.

He spent three days in the hospital. His mom says he's doing much better physically but the traumatic experience of being shot has taken a toll emotionally.

"If I would talk about it, he would start crying, it was like a trigger," Lakeia Winston said.

"For a child to understand that being a 7-year-old is difficult," Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight said.

Dr. Johnson-Speight is the founder of Mothers In Charge and advocates for families affected by violence. She says overcoming fear is a challenge but talking about it at home and with a professional can help manage the emotions.

"Through expression and having a voice to express what they're feeling is a way to help them begin to heal," Johnson-Speight said.

Winston feels blessed her little boy is growing stronger but says the number of children becoming victims of the city's gun violence is "pitiful" and people opening fire on city streets seem to have no conscience.

"I feel like there's no regard for human life anymore, so I think until they feel it directly they aren't going to stop," Lakeia Winston said.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

In the meantime, Winston is a second-grader and is set to go back to school Monday.

He says he's also looking forward to summer, playing outside, and he has dreams of one day being a running back in the NFL.