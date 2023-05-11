Teen dead, 7-year-old injured in Logan quadruple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section has left a 17-year-old boy dead and three others injured, including a 7-year-old, Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 21st Street just before 6 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 6:09 p.m. after being shot in the face.

The 7-year-old was shot once in the left upper thigh, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder, while a 15-year-old was shot twice in the head and back, authorities said.

The three other gunshot victims were placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.