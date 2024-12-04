New Jersey high school seeks 1st state championship to cap off historic season

A New Jersey high school football team could make history tonight when it plays in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 4 championship game.

The Winslow Township Eagles have not lost a game this season. Now, they're going for their first state title.

Winslow Township High School held a spirited sendoff Wednesday as its student body stood proud because of its football team.

"This is a special moment for our football team. For our students, our school and our community," Principal Kurt Marella said. "It's something that needs to be celebrated."

Students and staff filled the high school's gymnasium Wednesday for a pep rally as the Eagles look to tackle another win and its first NJSIAA Group 4 state championship.

"I think the school's been in existence for 67 years, and this is the first time we've ever been to a state championship," Marella said. "It's a pretty big deal."

"It's a great feeling being able to see the community rally behind this team," coach Bill Belton said. "It's a great moment for the school."

Both the school principal and head football coach graduated from Winslow Township. They say this winning team has united the school and the community.

And this moment is even more meaningful for the seniors hoping to finish their last season on top.

"I think it's awesome. I've never seen something like this before," Marcus Upton said. "I've never seen nothing like this at the school before. I think it's amazing."

Winslow will face the Phillipsburg High School Stateliners. The team is looking to enjoy the moment and finish the mission.

"It's a blessing, all smiles over here coming into the game," Cameron Miller said. "Focused, concentrated and ready to go out with a bang and finish with an undefeated season this year."

The Eagles and Stateliners play for the Group 4 title on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium.