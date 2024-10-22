New Jersey residents express safety concerns after 2 recent fatal accidents on NJ Transit's River Line

New Jersey Transit riders want more safety measures in place after accidents on River Line

New Jersey Transit riders worried about danger on the tracks following the deadly River Line crash spoke out Tuesday at a public meeting in Burlington County about safety and reliability issues.

A line stretched from the microphone to the back of the room during public comment at a community meeting in Palmyra with New Jersey Transit executives and state Sen. Troy Singleton.

Riders and residents living along the River Line voiced their frustrations with the transit agency's shortcomings, including delays, cancellations, and concerns about pedestrian and public safety. Residents said said the trains move too fast and the gates don't always come down when a train is coming.

"I think they could slow down when they're in between stops," resident Gail Marquis said. "They go I don't know how many miles per hour."

Officials acknowledged but didn't get into detail about two recent fatal accidents in Burlington County. On Aug. 8, Matthew Dickinson, 15, was struck and killed by a River Line train while walking to a soccer scrimmage.

Two months later, train operator Jessica Haley was killed when a train on the same line struck a tree.

During a presentation, NJ Transit executives outlined plans for additional fencing, school outreach programs and $19 million in projects to upgrade and replace the river line fleet over the next five years.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the fatal accidents involving the River Line from August and October.

"We have acknowledged and believe we can do more and do better," Singleton said.