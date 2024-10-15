Train operator killed in NJ Transit crash identified as Pennsylvania mother of 3, attorney says

NJ Transit River Line still suspended between Trenton and Florence stations after a fatal crash

NJ Transit River Line still suspended between Trenton and Florence stations after a fatal crash

NJ Transit River Line still suspended between Trenton and Florence stations after a fatal crash

The train operator who died after a NJ Transit River Line train hit a downed tree Monday has been identified by an attorney for her family as a Bucks County mother of three.

Jessica Haley was killed when the train crashed in Mansfield Township, Burlington County on Monday, attorney Kila Baldwin of the firm Anapol Weiss said in a statement shared with CBS News Philadelphia.

Baldwin, who issued the statement on behalf of Haley's family, said the 41-year-old single mother of three boys from Levittown, Pennsylvania worked for Alstom, the contractor to NJ Transit, for 20 years.

"This never should have happened, and we will be investigating the case carefully to hold all responsible parties accountable. The family is understandably devastated and intends to pursue this matter to the fullest extent of the law to prevent anyone from ever suffering the same fate as Jessica," Baldwin said.

When contacted by CBS News Philadelphia, NJ Transit declined to comment on pending litigation.

According to New Jersey Transit, the train was traveling south from Trenton when it hit a large tree trunk just north of Roebling Station shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 14. Of the 42 people onboard at the time of the crash, 23 were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the remaining passengers were transported from the scene by bus.

NJ Transit said buses will continue to replace train service between the Trenton Transit Center and Florence Station on Tuesday. Crews are working to make track repairs and "will continue to thoroughly evaluate the area" before the River Line resumes service between those stations, the agency said on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash said it expects to release a preliminary report into the accident in about 30 days.