South Jersey woman to become Pennsauken's first Black female mayor

Nicole Roberts becomes first Black woman to take oath as mayor of Pennsauken Township, New Jersey

A South Jersey committeewoman is breaking barriers. Nicole Roberts will become the first Black woman to take the oath as mayor of Pennsauken Township on Tuesday night.

Mayor-elect Roberts said she is eager to step into her new role.

"I feel very excited," Roberts said. "I feel very humbled and honored to be trusted with that position."

The 61-year-old retired educator is used to breaking barriers. Roberts had the distinction of becoming the first Black woman on the township committee in 2020.

She said she was inspired to go into public service through a nonprofit called Homestead Youth Association.

"They took us skating and bowling and camping and on summer vacations all together as a community, so it has a lot to do with that's how I learned about service," she said.

Roberts was recognized for her leadership through a Camden County Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Medal in 2023.

CBS Philadelphia

She said at the top of her agenda as mayor will be improving the quality of life for the township's 37,000 residents.

"One of the priorities is our outdoor spaces," Roberts said. "We are honestly very fortunate right now to have a lot of work going on, a lot of different projects going on."

One of those projects is a $30 million library and municipal building, which the township said is being covered through state and federal grants, scheduled to be completed this summer.

Pennsauken is also building a $20 million community center where families can get together. A third of the cost is being covered through grants, officials said.

Roberts, a mother of four, aims to be a role model for her grandchildren.

CBS Philadelphia

"Young girls, I want them to know that they can do anything, that they should reach for stars," she said.

Roberts said her heritage played an important role in her journey. She said she was well-loved by strong Black women who gave her compassion and confidence.