Nick Nurse to be introduced as Sixers head coach

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick Nurse will be introduced as the Philadelphia 76ers' next head coach Thursday afternoon. The Sixers made the Nurse hiring official Thursday.

Nurse will reunite with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Morey hired Nurse to coach the Houston Rockets' G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in 2011.

The 55-year-old Nurse will be the Sixers' 26th head coach in franchise history.

What: Sixers to introduce Nick Nurse as head coach

When: Thursday, June 1

Time: 3 p.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above, and on your mobile and streaming device.

