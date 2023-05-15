Sixers' Game 7 loss is the latest heartbreak for Philadelphia sports fans

Sixers' loss in Eastern Conference semis is the latest heartbreak for Philadelphia sports fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one big loss after another for Philadelphia sports fans.

Many of them are trying to keep their heads up again after getting so close to championships three other times in the past year.

"That was as deflating of a loss as I can remember," a fan said.

Game 7 was an emotional rollercoaster for Sixers fans. They say losing to the Celtics is one thing, but knowing the team was a game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals stings even more.

"To have those expectations just rise so high and you feel like you are right there and then crash back down to Earth," the fan said.

This loss is the latest disappointment for Philadelphia sports fans.

Last fall, the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series after only winning two games.

In November, The Union came close to winning the MLS Cup but lost on penalty kicks against LAFC.

And in February, a heartbreaking loss when the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a field goal in Super Bowl LVII.

The picture of Jalen Hurts with his head down walking through Chiefs-colored confetti may be how Sixers fans are feeling now.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Ross D. Franklin / AP

"In typical Philly fashion, we get so close and we lose," a woman said.

As fans try to come to terms with the loss, they are wondering where do they go from here. Some have changed their mindset from the court to the ball field.

"Go Phillies? Maybe? I don't know we don't have much to hope for right now," a woman said.

Like the ultimate underdog Rocky and the Art Museum stairs, it's definitely a climb to get to the top.

Fans hope the teams will keep fighting and never give up. They say sooner or later they hope to see a championship.