Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Nick Gates, release CB Mario Goodrich

Eagles' Nakobe Dean ready to practice in pads, says linebackers need to set the tone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With training camp underway, the Philadelphia Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday. The Eagles signed veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates and released cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Gates, 28, has spent his entire NFL career playing in the NFC East. Last season, he played with the Washington Commanders and spent the previous four with the New York Giants. He began his NFL career with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

We've signed OL Nick Gates and released CB Mario Goodrich. pic.twitter.com/C00yUAiiPz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 30, 2024

In the 2023 season, Gates played 13 games and made 10 starts. He's made 29 starts over five seasons and has experience playing guard and center. He received two votes for the NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year Award in the 2022 season, which ranked fifth. He broke his left fibula in the 2021 season.

The Eagles are currently dealing with multiple injuries on their interior offensive line. Left guard Landon Dickerson was out on Tuesday, and right guard Tyler Steen is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Goodrich has been on and off Philadelphia's practice squad and roster since joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He's played four games in his career, including one start in the 2023 season.