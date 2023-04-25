Father charged in shooting that left 5-year-old hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man is facing charges after his 5-year-old child was accidentally shot inside his home in Olney, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The DA's office said Nicholas Pagan has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 200 block of West Fisher Avenue.

Investigators claim Pagan was handling a gun inside his home with his two sons present -- ages 5 and 9. The DA's office said Pagan also had two to three friends inside too.

The gun accidentally discharged and struck his 5-year-old son in the pelvis, the DA's office said.

The DA's office claims surveillance video shows part of the incident.

In the video, according to the DA's office, Pagan's friends are seen leaving the house before the police arrived. Investigators believe Pagan's friends may have left with the gun used in the incident.

Police found a separate shotgun on the second floor of the home.

According to the DA's office, Pagan was convicted of illegal gun possession in March.

Pagan was on house arrest and violated his probation, the DA's office said.

Pagan is being held on $2 million bail and was ordered to stay away from his children.

The DA's office said a court detainer is expected, which would make him ineligible for pretrial release on cash bail.