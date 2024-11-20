Former Eagles Eric Allen, Ricky Watters named 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eric Allen and running back Ricky Watters are among the 25 modern-era candidates announced Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Allen was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame's class of 2024 for the first time but was not among the seven ex-NFL players selected. This will be Allen's fifth time as a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame.

Watters is a semifinalist for the HOF for a fifth time, too. Watters was first a semifinalist in 2020 and then again from 2022-2025.

Joining Allen and Watters as 2025 semifinalists are quarterback Eli Manning, tight end Antonio Gates, pass rusher Jared Allen, Philadelphia native Jahri Evans and former Pittsburgh Steelers James Harrison and Hines Ward. The full class can be found here.

Allen made six Pro Bowls in his 14-year NFL career, five of which came with Philadelphia. The Eagles drafted the defensive back in the second round of the 1988 NFL draft. In his second season, he earned All-Pro honors. He finished his career with 54 interceptions — tied for 21st in NFL history — eight touchdowns, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks.

The Birds inducted Allen into their Hall of Fame in 2011.

Watters spent three seasons with the Eagles in the mid-90s, making the Pro Bowl in 1995 and 1996. He ran for 3,794 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in three seasons in Philadelphia, but the running back is often affiliated with words he said off the field.

After the Eagles' 21-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3, 1995, Watters provided a soundbite played on sports radio waves for years after.

When asked after the game why he didn't stretch out for a pass from QB Randall Cunningham, Watters said: "For who, for What?"

In 2012, Watters told 94 WIP he wish he never said it.

"For who, for what" even found its way to Citizens Bank Park in 2006 after former Phillies centerfielder Aaron Rowand saved a home run and ran into the center-field wall. Afterward, Rowand was asked, "For who, for what?" And he responded with, "For who? My teammates. For what? To win."

In their annual meeting before Super Bowl LIX, the Hall of Fame's selection committee will reduce the list from 25 candidates to 15. The finalists will be announced in December — they will include 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

From there, the committee will select the class of 2025. Players need to get 80% of votes to get in.

Anywhere between four and eight new members will be chosen for the 2025 class, with three to five players expected to get in from the modern-era candidate list.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025 will be revealed in February at NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana.