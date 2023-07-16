NEXT Weather: Tornado warnings expire for Philadelphia, MontCo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tornado warning has expired for Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

The tornado warning is part of an active weather day throughout the region.

According to the Mount Holly office of the National Weather Service, The threat for flash flooding has increased, particularly across the southern and eastern portions of the area where the moderate and slight risks for excessive rainfall have been expanded. The Flood Watch has also been expanded to include the entire region as a result.

Showers and thunderstorms containing especially heavy rainfall will increase in coverage again this afternoon across much of our region. The greatest concern once again are impacts from flash flooding.

There will also be a 'Marginal' Risk of severe thunderstorms.

This is the second tornado warning of the day in the area. At 4:30 a.m. this morning there was also a tornado warning in Bucks County.