NEXT Weather alert day: Rains arrive in South Jersey; Philly area will be impacted

NEXT Weather: Flash flooding possible in south Jersey in a.m., downpours possible throughout Philly

NEXT Weather: Flash flooding possible in south Jersey in a.m., downpours possible throughout Philly

NEXT Weather: Flash flooding possible in south Jersey in a.m., downpours possible throughout Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day. The day has already gotten off to a wet start throughout south Jersey, but the entire Philadelphia region could see individual storms with torrential downpours this afternoon and evening which may produce damaging wind and intense lightning,

Rainfall estimates. CBS News Philadelphia

The flash flooding potential is there for everybody in the area today, so everyone in our region needs to pay attention to their surroundings and be prepared for lots of road closures and heavy downpours and intense lightning. Be sure to have a place to go indoors with your kids and pets. .

Turn around, don't drown is the mantra as little as 1 foot of moving water can carry a car away. Many roadways will be flooded at times throughout the day. The driest areas will be north and west of I-95, but that is where we will face the threat of some severe weather, and some torrential downpours this afternoon.

This morning, the heaviest rain is moving into south Jersey and down the shore.

There is a lot of lightning with this. So please be aware of that. If you're under one of the heavy cells you're getting torrential downpour. You could be getting inch an hour in rain. Look at lightning associated with this.

We do have flash flood watch for entire area. We have the flash flood warning going until 8:15 a.m. this morning but the flash flood watch for the entire area is active until midnight tonight.

Severe weather risk Sunday, July 16

Throughout the day you'll see the potential of flooding. All moving more to the north. It is a problem. Storms going over the same spots again and again creating that flooding. As the sun comes up and we get daytime heating that will create some lift and we have one more piece of energy that's going to slide through.