NEXT Weather: Snow returns with an alert on Monday, Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Spring officially begins in about a week, but winter is proving it's not finished with us just yet! A major late-season snowfall takes aim at the Poconos early this week and we'll feel impacts in the city and suburbs as well.

A NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon with this storm.

It's a complex setup as we watch an area of low-pressure move offshore from the Carolinas late tonight and start to make it's way up the coast. Similar to Friday night's storm, it will strengthen offshore, but this one is expected to stick around longer and grow stronger just offshore, leading to a prolonged period of impacts starting Monday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

Here's the timing of the impacts as of now in our area.

Monday morning: light rain showers around city and suburbs, snow showers in Poconos

Monday afternoon: rain showers become more widespread, snow picks up in Poconos

Monday night: rain may change to a period of snow near Philadelphia, steady snow in the Poconos

Tuesday morning: scattered snow showers/squalls near city and suburbs, steady snow in Poconos, winds pick up

Tuesday afternoon: snow chances diminish, winds gust over 40 mph

Wednesday: sun returns, winds gust over 35 mph

As far as commutes are concerned, you'll be dealing with light rain showers for the Monday morning drive, a steadier rain for the Monday PM drive, then windy and potential snow showers or squalls for Tuesday morning's commute. Most precipitation should be out by Tuesday evening, but we'll be watching closely.

Due to the prolonged nature of this system, snow will be able to pile up in the Poconos. It will likely begin snowing lightly in the highest elevations by Monday morning, and then continue with varying degrees of intensity right into Tuesday afternoon. This will allow for 6-12" of snow with the highest amounts in the highest elevations. Further south, we aren't looking at much in the way of significant accumulation as this will be predominantly rain until late Monday night or Tuesday, but can't rule out an inch or two depending on the placement of the low and the wraparound snow bands, possibly locally higher in parts of the Lehigh Valley.

Winds may be the bigger threat in the city and surrounding suburbs - gusts will exceed 30 mph early Tuesday and then increase to over 40 mph by late Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is likely for the area. Even with sun returning Wednesday, the blustery conditions persist.