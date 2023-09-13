NEXT Weather: Overnight storms could bring severe weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Showers and storms ahead of a cold front will roll through the region overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning and bring with them the chance for severe weather.

After an unseasonably warm and humid day on Tuesday, big changes are on the way after the approaching cold front eventually swings through. Between the warm and humid air that was in place Tuesday afternoon and the taste of fall behind the cold front, scattered showers and storms are marching east.

The primary threat with these storms will be pockets of heavy rain that may result in flooding. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m.

Areas that receive a quick 1-2 inches of rain in a short period of rain could begin to see some flash flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

In addition to the threat of heavy rain and flooding, some of the stronger storms could produce gusty and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. There will also be a small threat of a brief tornado. While the threat of a tornado remains relatively low, it is not zero and it will be important to stay aware of the changing weather conditions as the storms move through into early Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

The leading edge of the storms will bring the greatest threat for severe weather, which will begin to move into areas like Lancaster County and Chester County between 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday. The storms will continue to move east and will likely move through the Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia, between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

As the storm continues to move east through early Wednesday morning into South Jersey, the threat of severe weather will begin to taper off, leaving just a threat for scattered showers with some areas of heavy rain. Even through the rest of the morning as the cold front slowly pushes east across the region, there will be a chance for a few trailing showers and storms behind the initial stronger storms.

CBS News Philadelphia

Once the cold front moves east cooler and drier air will begin to move in for the second half of the week. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid-upper 70s with then middle 70s and mostly sunny skies expected for Thursday and Friday afternoon.