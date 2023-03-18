NEXT Weather: Feels like winter, but spring is almost here

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This is the final weekend of winter, and it ends on a very cold note.

Saturday started off cloudy in the wake of last night's showers and will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will be seasonable in the low 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Breezy northwest winds Saturday will increase later in the night with gusts to 30 mph on Sunday.

A secondary cold front will usher in colder air for Sunday with morning lows in the 20s and highs only in the low 40s.

Sunday's cold push coupled with the wind will create a feels-like wind chill in the 20s much of the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

But once spring starts, we're expecting temperatures to warm up.

Spring arrives at 5:24 p.m. on Monday under sunny skies with light winds and seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

The remainder of next week will be in the 60s (pushing 70 for some on Thursday).

It should be a mostly dry week.

Rain showers return Thursday evening and Friday.