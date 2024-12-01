NEXT Weather Alert for bitter cold, wind chill on Sunday. Here's the forecast.

There's no question that the bitter arctic air has arrived in the Philadelphia area with high temperatures Saturday afternoon only climbing into the upper 30s.

The last time Philly had a high temperature cooler than 40 degrees was on Feb. 17 when the high temperature was 38 degrees.

Sunday will be no different with temperatures starting in the mid-upper 20s and feeling like the upper teens thanks to a brisk westerly wind from 5-10 mph. Sunday will also feature a little more cloud cover than Saturday which will help keep temperatures in the upper 30s again.

The arctic blast will stick around through the week ahead with most days topping out in the low 40s or upper 30s. The warmest day of the next 7 days is on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Nights this week will be in the 20s and wind chills each day will be in the 20s.

By next weekend an even colder air mass arrives.

With all of this cold air in place, this would be the perfect week for snow, but alas the pattern will be mainly dry and sunny with only a chance of snow showers late Wednesday. At this point, we expect little or no accumulation.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold, high of 39, low of 26.

Monday: Sunny and cold, high of 41, low of 25.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold, high of 41, low of 27.

Wednesday: Night flurries? high of 40, low of 25.

Thursday: Warmest of week, high of 42, low of 32.

Friday: Back to the cold, high of 36, low of 27.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, high of 37, low of 22.

