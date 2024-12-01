Watch CBS News
Local News

New York man shot outside Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Delaware

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A New York man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot and robbed at the Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Delaware, state police said. 

State troopers responded to the Biden Welcome Center on John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway for a report of a shooting around 7 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe a 45-year-old man from Goshen, New York, had stopped at the service center while traveling and was robbed and then shot.

State police found the Goshen resident on the ground in the Starbucks parking lot following the shooting. Authorities brought the 45-year-old to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

DSP did not immediately provide a description or photo of the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting. DSP Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or robbery is asked to call Detective R. Strecker at (302) 365-8413. Tipsters can also submit information in a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.