New Year's Eve festivities in Philly go on despite foggy weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Celebrations are underway to welcome in the new year. Penn's Landing is ready to ignite 2023.

"It was really pretty," Gianni Borton said. "Really beautiful I liked it."

A spectacular firework display helped kick off the festivities, as families braved the rain and the fog, to watch the Rivers Casino New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront.

"We normally watch them from our balcony," Deanna Manfredi said. "But we're so socked in with the fog and rain tonight and I said 'if I want to see them I'm gonna have to walk a few blocks.'"

"You could see it more clearly with the fog, way better with the fog," Jahad Johnson said.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is once again hosting what's become a tradition in Philadelphia.

An incredible fireworks show down at Penns Landing to ring in the #NewYear! The rain and fog are not keeping the crowds away. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/kw8rNitpzH — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) December 31, 2022

Revelers ringing in the new year while skating at the Blue Cross RiverRink. And the Cherry Street Pier is hosting a family-friendly party in the evening and another party for adults later in the night.

"We wanted to make sure we were awake to see some fireworks and who doesn't love a good fireworks display," Randi Lieberman said. "And Philly is a great city to be in and we thought we'd head on over."

"She loves fireworks," Eric Scatchard said. "We hit a lot of fireworks shows, but this is a very good one. There's no question about that and hey it's the perfect excuse to get out of town get out of Pottstown and come to Philly."

The fireworks attract crowds from all around our area as we get ready for a fresh start in 2023.

"I'm ready for the new year," Cierra Brooks said. "Something new, a new person."

"I wish everyone a happy new year with no stress and a relaxing new year," Ngozi Alike said.

A second fireworks show is set for midnight rain or shine or fog. We hope you have a safe, happy and healthy new year.