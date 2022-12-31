Rain and fog to start off 2023 in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a week of increasingly warm temperatures and a great deal of sunshine, the final day of 2022 will bring rain and fog, as a cold front approaches the Delaware Valley.

Saturday afternoon ushers in a few showers, as a powerful front moves in from the west. This will stall out a bit, providing a grey day, with fog and mist in between those showers.

As the front finally picks up and moves east, expect some steadier rain possible toward the evening.

By 9 p.m., even a few downpours may fall across the Philadelphia metro. The weather accessory you'll need? The umbrella. The winter gear? Leave it at home — for now. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the night.

As the clock strikes midnight, rain will continue to move through the area.

The Quick Clear-Out

The Mummers Parade and the Eagles game are next on the agenda for the two big events happening on Sunday. The good (great, actually) news is that the clearing out happens into the wee hours of the morning, leaving us with mainly dry conditions as parade preps happen.

High pressure will slide in early Sunday, and while temperatures behind the front may initially fall into the upper 40s to low 50s, we'll recover nicely by the afternoon.

For the Saints taking on the Birds here at home:

1 p.m. Kickoff: Temperatures in the mid-50s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Beyond that, expect tranquil weather to last through the beginning of the week, with increasing clouds Tuesday.

Near Record Warmth…

Wednesday could bring us some of the warmest temperatures all season, with highs approaching the mid and upper 60s across the area. In Philadelphia, the record high on Wednesday the 4th is 68 degrees Fahrenheit, set back in 1950. There's a very good possibility that we could either tie or possible break that! Stay tuned.

Expect a more powerful and game-changing front to approach late in the week; by Friday we could be back to reality, with highs in the low and middle 40s.

For more updates and your Next Weather forecast, don't forget to download our FREE CBS News Philadelphia Weather App, and stay up-to-date when you're on the go. Have a safe and happy new year!