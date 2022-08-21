New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Starting Sunday morning, SEPTA trains are rolling out of a new station in Delaware County, and it's named the Wawa station.

CBS3 has been talking with quite a few passengers that are just happy to see this type of service being offered again because they say it was very much needed.

The first train departed at 6:10 a.m. CBS3 was told about 50 people were on board and everything went well.

This service is a partnership between SEPTA and Wawa.

The original rail service was built to deliver milk throughout the city. The SEPTA train last served the area in 1986. Then, it was called Media/Elwyn Regional Rail. It is now called Media Wawa Line.

The rail service provides transportation options for those living and working in Middletown Township, Chester Heights and surrounding communities.

"I've just been really excited about being able to take trains where I need to go and not have to rely on a car, for example," Kyle Stepp, one of the first riders on the new line, said. "And I'm really excited that SEPTA's opening up new stations."

A newly-build parking lot nearby the station holds up to 600 cars. CBS3 was told that parking is free at the SEPTA station, at least until December.