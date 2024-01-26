Escaped inmate Shane Pryor: Caught on camera in Philadelphia's Olney section wearing different outfit: U.S. Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Newly released surveillance video by the U.S. Marshals Service of Shane Pryor shows the escaped inmate in different clothing about 90 minutes after he escaped custody on Wednesday.

The new video released by officials just before 5 p.m. shows Pryor caught on surveillance in a corner store about 90 minutes after he escaped custody on Wednesday.

Investigators said this is the last sighting of Pryor on video. The U.S. Marshals Service

RELATED: Shane Pryor, escaped Philadelphia prisoner, was charged with murder of Tanya Harris in 2020

Pryor is wearing different clothes than when he escaped. In the new video, he is wearing a bright blue sweatshirt, a hat and white sneakers.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the store is at Godfrey and Mascher Streets in Olney.

Investigators said this was the last sighting of Pryor on video.

As time goes on, though, the U.S. Marshals believe the 17-year-old is growing increasingly desperate as the manhunt is on its third day.

"I'm extremely confident we're going to find him. It's just a matter of when," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said.

As the search for Pryor continues, the U.S. Marshals Service said they're working around the clock to bring him back into custody.

The ask from them -- Pryor's family and lawyer remains the same -- turn yourself in.

"If Shane Pryor wishes to contest his charges, he should be fighting his case in the courtroom and surrender to the nearest police officer immediately," Clark said.

After the 17-year-old's escape Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Pryor went in and out of buildings near CHOP asking people to use a phone.

They said about 10 minutes after he fled from the parking lot outside of CHOP's emergency room, a woman on the street gave him her phone after he told her he had been in a fight.

It was then, Clark said, that he called Michael Diggs to pick him up.

"Right now, we're trying to shrink his world down," Clark said. "We're trying to cut off his resources. We're trying to cover every avenue of escape that he could have."

The new video comes from a store at the corner of Mascher and Godfrey, that's where the two were seen together around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Pryor is now dressed in a bright blue sweatshirt, skull cap and white sneakers.

Hours later, Diggs was stopped by Philadelphia police on East Logan Street, but Pryor was nowhere to be found. After questioning, Diggs was criminally charged.

"Now that somebody's been arrested, people are starting to question. I need to distance myself from this individual because I don't want to go to jail, too," said Raymond Carr, who's a retired FBI agent.

Carr was involved in searches similar to this one during his career.

"I feel very confident that he's still in the Philadelphia area because it takes money and it takes transportation to leave the Philadelphia area," Carr said.

The U.S. Marshals, too, believe Pryor is still within city limits. They are looking at Mayfair as an area of interest.

"We know that Shane Pryor has connections to Mayfair, so he's been stopped in Mayfair. I believe he has some brief criminal history in Mayfair," he said

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Pryor's arrest.

"Several dozen" news tips have come into the U.S. Marshals Service so far, they said in a press conference Friday, regarding Pryor; this includes several from out-of-state.