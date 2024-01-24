Watch CBS News
Police searching for prisoner who escaped Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: sources

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage male inmate charged with murder escaped from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

It's not clear why the inmate was in the hospital.

The search began around noon, the sources said.

CHOP is near 33rd and South Streets in the University City section of West Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

