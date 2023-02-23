New research says racism interferes with sleep for Black Americans

New research says racism interferes with sleep for African Americans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Insomnia is an issue for millions of Americans.

Doctors say there are a variety of causes, anxiety being a big one. Now, new research says racism is also interfering with sleep for many Black Americans.

Not getting enough sleep is linked to a variety of problems, including heart disease and obesity. This new research says some Black Americans are at higher risk for those sleep-related issues, racism being part of the issue.

"National data indicates that Black adults and other nonwhite adults have poorer sleep," Mercedes Carnethon, Ph.D., said.

A 2022 study from Yale University found Black Americans had the highest rate of short sleep, compared to their White and nonwhite counterparts.

"We want to be able to address disparities in sleep because we know that sleep is associated with some of the leading causes of death, including cardiovascular disease," Carnethon said.

Experts say it's probably not related to biological differences.

"It's more likely attributed to social and structural factors that influence our opportunity to get good sleep," Carnethon said.

Those factors are things like noise pollution, whether it's traffic from I-95, or construction or Philly International. Research has shown Black Americans are more likely to live in communities where the noise levels are higher.

Another factor: social stress. Shawn Adeoye says it wasn't until the racial justice protests that she really started having trouble sleeping.

"My mind is constantly worried about things around me when my daughter is gone," Adeoye said. "I'm worried that she's going to be pulled over by the police."

The single mom says that doesn't just mean she's more tired.

"I suddenly have high blood pressure and I know that is due to the anxiety," Adeoye said. "I know that it has a sleep component it all goes together."

Experts know the solutions aren't simple but they hope awareness can be a start.

Doctors say if noise interferes with sleep, people could try using earplugs and it's also important to stay away from stressful situations before bed.

It's best to put away your phone and focus on things that are calming.