New research says losing weight benefits your heart even if regained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New research says shedding extra weight may benefit your heart, even if you gain some of it back. Obesity is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease.

The research review in Circulation looked at the combined results of 124 studies with more than 50,000 people.

It found that participants who shed pounds through an intensive weight loss program had lower risk factors for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, registering lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and A1C levels.

That's compared to people in a lower-intensity behavioral program or no weight-loss program at all. They found those lower risk factors lasted for at least five years after the program ended.

Overweight and obesity contributed to 2.4 million deaths globally in 2020, according to the American Heart Association.

Evidence suggests people can improve their cardiovascular health by following AHA'S Life's Essential 8 checklist:

Eat better

Be more active

Quit tobacco

Get healthy sleep

Manage weight

Control cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure

Researchers say even though people often regain some of the weight they lose, it's still worth it to try.

They emphasize losing weight is an effective way to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease