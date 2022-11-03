New mural shows Phillie Phanatic climbing greased pole

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little Crisco never stopped a determined Philly sports fan, and in one new mural, it can't stop the Phillie Phanatic, either.

The mural, created by Get Up Art, shows the Phillies' mascot relaxing atop a pole on Broad Street. Fans here are known to climb light poles when Philly teams win, and if the Phillies win this World Series against the Houston Astros, it'll be no different.

Crews already have barricades ready on Broad Street, in case the Phils win it all and a bunch of fans start following the Phanatic's lead.

In the meantime, you can visit the mural at 7th and South Streets in the city.