NJ woman followed home, robbed after ATM trip: police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Washington Township Police Department claims a woman was robbed in her own driveway after being followed home by the alleged suspect.

Police said the robbery happened after the victim made a transaction at TD Bank. The woman was not injured, police said.

Investigators said a 26-year-old woman stopped at a TD Bank in Glassboro after work Tuesday night and noticed a black Dodge Charger sitting in the drive-through line next to her.

"As she was arriving home, she noticed the same vehicle parked in the street," Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. "As she rushed up to her house to go in, she was approached in her driveway. She didn't notice at all following her home."

The woman told police the man held a gun at her and demanded her purse.

"He ran back to the Dodge Charger, which was sitting in the street," Gurcsik said, "and got in the passenger side of the vehicle and it fled off."

Police say they located the vehicle on New Jersey Route 42 near a Walmart.

"A short pursuit started," Gurcsik said, "and the pursuit was ended when the vehicle almost crashed at a high rate of speed."

As they try to track down the people responsible, they want to remind everyone to be aware of what's around them and the situation they are in.

"Especially when you are alone at nighttime, using an ATM or at a Wawa, coming out to your vehicle," Gurcsik said, "and walking up to your house alone."

Police say they have all of their detectives working on this and can't stress enough to be aware of your surroundings.