New Jersey State Police release sketch portrait of man wanted for attempting to abduct Cumberland County girl

Man wanted for attempting to abduct girl in South Jersey, police say

Man wanted for attempting to abduct girl in South Jersey, police say

Man wanted for attempting to abduct girl in South Jersey, police say

New Jersey State Police are asking the community in Cumberland County to be on the lookout after a man allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl outside of her home Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, state police shared a post on Facebook, including a sketch of what the man is believed to look like.

Police say that a man between 30-40 years old tried to kidnap a little girl outside of her home near the State Highway 47 and Main Street intersection in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

***PLEASE SHARE*** State Police Seeking Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Attempted Abduction The New Jersey... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The man is believed to be approximately 6 feet tall, with light stubbly facial hair and a two-inch jagged scar along his jawline. According to police, he was last seen wearing a black beanie, oversized black hoodie, black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes.

If you have any information about this man or the attempted abduction, you're asked to call Troop A Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.