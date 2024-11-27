A New Jersey dad reflects on his sobriety journey and getting through the holidays

New Jersey dad reflects on his recovery journey as he prepares for the holiday season

The holiday season brings a lot of celebration and joy, but it can also be triggering for people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Experts say there are steps you can take to ease the pressure, not just for those in recovery but for family and friends who want to be supportive.

Jared Dotts, a South Jersey native, said he spent a decade in and out of rehab for his drug and alcohol addictions. He said the birth of his son three years ago was his ultimate wake-up call, and now he's two-and-a-half years sober.

"I just believed in myself for once and gave it a shot, and here I am," Dotts said.

Dotts says his recovery is a never-ending journey and the holiday season can feel like an uphill battle. Everything from social gatherings to stress can be overwhelming.

"Coming into recovery early on and trying to mend those relationships that we've caused so much damage to and you know be around family and just try to show up now, it becomes a little difficult because not only are we trying to maintain our own recovery and our own sobriety, but we're just trying to learn how to live a normal life too," Dotts said.

Colleen Snow, the Alcohol and Drug Director with the Camden County Health Department, encourages her staff to do extra check-ins and follow-ups this time of year. Snow says mentally preparing for the holidays and setting realistic expectations can help people, no matter what stage of recovery.

"Be open and really do some mindfulness and self-reflection to see where you're at and what you can really handle and not handle," Snow said.

Loved ones can also help by being understanding if someone can't attend an event or leaves early from a gathering, she said.

"It's about them and their safety and how they're handling their life situation right now," Snow said.

For Dotts, it's all about connecting with others in the recovery community and being self-aware in social situations.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that roughly 29 million Americans had what they call "alcohol use disorder" in 2023. Some addiction counselors say reaching out to your county health department is a great option to find local, affordable treatment.