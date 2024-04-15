As weather heats up, many Jersey Shore businesses are still looking for summer workers

Watch CBS News
By Brandon Goldner, Alan Wheeler

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — With temperatures pushing past 80 degrees Monday, many families visited the Jersey Shore for a spring beach day, and businesses are gearing up for the summer.

"Really nice people out here. You'll see a lot of smiles, a lot of good personalities," Samira Ali, who spent the day in Ocean City, said. "It feels amazing. I feel like the depression is just lifting off me, it feels great."

"I feel like a bear coming out of hibernation!" Linda LaPierre, who also visited Ocean City Monday, said 

At TLC's Polish Water Ice on the Ocean City boardwalk, owner John Viehweger said he hopes the weather is a good sign for the upcoming beach season.

"We're hoping from here on out, it's going to be a great season," Viehweger said. "It's a great town to come to."

Like many businesses, Viehweger said he's still looking for employees for the summer season.

"It's been a little rocky road," Viehweger said. "Once the college kids get here, I think it's going to be pretty good. I think they're going to be applying."

At Morey's Piers in Wildwood, Denise Beckson said she's also seen the workforce shrink due to the pandemic.

"Which is why we put so much effort into our campaign to make sure that our jobs are really noticeable," Beckson said. "We try to do something that's really eye-catching and compelling and makes people want to work with us."

As part of a hiring drive, Morey's Piers is contributing up to $10,000 to John Lynch's #ThumbsUp4Kindness project in an effort to stand out to potential employees.

Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 6:43 PM EDT

