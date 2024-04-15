Philadelphia weather: Monday shaping up to be warmest day of the year with highs near 80

Monday setting up to be warmest day of the year, highs close to 80 in Philadelphia | NEXT Weather

Monday setting up to be warmest day of the year, highs close to 80 in Philadelphia | NEXT Weather

Monday setting up to be warmest day of the year, highs close to 80 in Philadelphia | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia area dodged severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, and a few leftover showers cleared out overnight.

Monday is shaping up to be a T-shirt weather kind of day, with highs climbing close to 80!

Summer-like start to the week

Skies clear in the morning for a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will head into the upper 70s, with a chance for 80 degrees. If Philadelphia hits 80 though, this wouldn't be a record. In 1941 on this date, the city recorded an 88-degree day.

Later Monday, thunderstorm could develop in South Jersey and Delaware. This system could pop could around 5/6 p.m. and is expected to mainly stay south of the city, but strong wind gusts and hail and possible.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous, mostly-sunny day with highs in the mid-70s.

After Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, with no major warm-ups in the 10-day forecast.

Temperature trend for the next 10 days CBS Philadelphia

Allergy forecast

Feeling stuffy? That's because tree, weed and grass pollen are all at extreme levels.

The recent windy weather helped blow around the pollen that aggravates allergies, but according to meteorologist Kate Bilo, wetter, less windy conditions in the coming days could help tamp down those levels.

Pollen and allergen outlook, April 15, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Phillies game weather

Coming off a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will at least have nice weather on their side Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

First pitch against the Colorado Rockies is set for 6:40 p.m. By 3 p.m. we're likely to hit 80, then around 8 p.m. temps will drop close to 70 degrees.

Winds will be between 10-15 mph, with a rain chance of about 20%.

Phillies forecast, April 15, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

When does rain return?

An unsettled pattern is shaping up for midweek. Rain returns late Wednesday and continues overnight into Thursday morning, which will knock temperatures back into the 50s.

Rain on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The chance for rain continues into the weekend with more clouds than sun and a few scattered showers. However, at this point severe weather is not expected this week.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia weather team as we continue to track rain and showers.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 80, very warm!

Tuesday: High of 74, low of 51, sunny and nice

Wednesday: High of 62, low of 50, clouds and showers

Thursday: High of 55, low of 53, showers

Friday: High of 66, low of 47, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 66, low of 50, stray showers

Sunday: High of 61, low of 48, some sun