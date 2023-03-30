Watch CBS News
N.J. residents set to receive property tax relief through state's ANCHOR program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 800,000 New Jersey residents can expect money from the state this coming week through a property tax rebate program.

Approximately 1.7 million residents applied for the state's ANCHOR program by the Feb. 28 deadline, and the first funds will go to those who requested direct deposit. 

The program provides tax relief to residents who owned or rented their homes in 2019, with certain income limits. 

Gov. Phil Murphy says he intends to continue the program next year. 

