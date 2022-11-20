Watch CBS News
Local News

Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program 00:24

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.

And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.

If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 7:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.