Parents react to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's plan to ban cellphones from classrooms

New Jersey parents react to governor's plan to ban cellphones from classrooms in the state

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday delivered his State of the State address, outlining his priorities for 2025, including a bold proposal to ban cell phones in schools.

If enacted, New Jersey would join more than a dozen states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware, in implementing policies to restrict smartphone use in classrooms. For Murphy, the message is clear: Enough is enough.

"I, for one, am not going to sit back as our kids suffer," Murphy said during the speech.

"Today, I'm officially announcing my support for a new proposal that would direct school districts across New Jersey to adopt policies banning cellphones in K-12 classrooms," he said.

Murphy criticized the devices for disrupting children's education, contributing to declining mental health and fueling cyberbullying.

In Cherry Hill, where electronics have already been banned in classrooms this school year, parents largely agreed that cellphones distract students.

"I'm old school. I think it's a distraction," said Julianna Alleva, a parent.

Another parent, Robert Wiggins, echoed similar concerns but expressed reservations about a statewide policy.

"I understand it could be a distraction, but what about emergencies? What if my child is sick?" he said. "I get turning it off during school hours, but as far as banning them, I'm not with that."

Adrian, another parent, supported measures to reduce screen time.

"Kids need to interact more these days. Social media is distracting a lot of people," he said.

Afreen Abbasi recently graduated from high school in New Jersey and acknowledged the benefits of a phone-free learning environment.

"I was always texting on the side," she said, noting that a ban would have helped her focus.

The New Jersey Education Association also weighed in, expressing support for Murphy's proposal while emphasizing the importance of tailored approaches.

"We applaud Gov. Murphy for highlighting the concerns that so many educators and parents have about the detrimental effects of cell phones in classrooms. As New Jersey moves to limit the distraction they pose during the school day, we call on the New Jersey Department of Education to issue guidelines directing districts to work with parents and educators in each community and at each school level to determine what specific policy will best serve students' academic, safety and mental health needs. Shared input and community buy-in will help ensure the success of those policies better than any one-size-fits-all ban imposed from above," a statement from the teachers union says.